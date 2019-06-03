Michael P. Fennelly

FENNELLY Michael P. July 4, 1986 - June 3, 2008 In loving memory of my son, Mike, who passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2008 one month before his twenty-second birthday. Eleven years ago, feels like an eternity yet also feels like yesterday. The heartache never goes away. I wish I could see his beautiful smile again and hear his laughter. I miss him so very, very much. I could use one of his fabulous hugs. Mike, happy thirty-third birthday on July 4, 2019. What a wonderful young man you would have become. Loving You Always, Missing You Forever Proud Mom, Jan; Sister, Amy; Brother P.J.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 3, 2019
