Fuller, Michael P. SELKIRK Michael P. Fuller, 54 of Selkirk, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 23, 2019, at his home. Michael was born in Albany on February 25, 1965, the son of Alice (Houghtaling) Fuller and the late Edward P. Fuller Sr. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Fuller; stepchildren, Robert (Kelly) Mattox of Selkirk, Tracey (Larry) Collins of Schenectady and Chris Mattox of Selkirk; brother, Edward P. (Jennifer) Fuller Jr. of Westerlo; sister, Minnie (Michael) McCarty of East Nassau; grandchildren, Brent Briggs of Greenville, Robert Mattox Jr. of Selkirk, Damian Jackson of Schenectady, and Christopher Jr. and Brielle Mattox of Selkirk; stepfather, Edward McGee of Castleton; stepsister, Terri (David) Beebe of East Greenbush; and several cousins, nephews and nieces. Michael was employed by Peter K. Frueh, Inc. at the time of his death and was an avid hunter. He will be missed by all who knew him. Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 27, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019