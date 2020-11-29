Hession, Michael P. ALBANY Michael P. Hession, 97, entered eternal life on Friday, November 27, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Galway, Ireland on September 21, 1923, to the late Michael and Nora Hynes Hession. Michael immigrated to Albany in January of 1950 to reunite with his fiancee Bridget Walsh, who had arrived in the United States six months before him. They married at Blessed Sacrament Church on September 15, 1951. He worked on the railroad and Tobin Packing Company before starting his own business in 1968. He was president of Hession Electric and operated the firm from his home until his retirement in 2000. Michael was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Holy Names Society and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He enjoyed playing golf and keeping busy doing home repairs. He was the beloved husband of the late Bridget Walsh Hession; brother of Nora Hynes (Larry) of Galway, Ireland, Joseph Hession (Kathleen Glynn) of Plainfield, Ill., and the late Patrick Hession, John Hession, James Hession, and Mary Murphy; brother-in-law of Florence Hession (Phelan), Albany, and Annette Hession of Galway, Ireland; beloved father of Michael John Hession (Penny) of Deltona, Fla., Mary Hession of Albany, Brendan Hession (Margaret Gecewicz) of Albany, and Nora Stevens (James) of Colonie; cherished grandfather of Heather Hession (Corey Johnson) of Albany, Jesse Hession (Kelly Hourigan), Shannon Stevens, Michael B. Hession and Nicole Hession; beloved great-grandfather of Arielle Hession, Emily, Madelyn and Noah Hession; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Michael's family on Monday, November 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and only 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services on Tuesday, December 1, at 9 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., (Father John Bradley Way), Albany, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the Hunter Avenue parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; 150 visitors at a time will be allowed in the church. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Michael in a special way may send a remembrance to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message for the family please visit McveighFuneralHome.com