Michael P. Mogul Sr. (1945 - 2020)
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-456-4442
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
Committal
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd.
Schuylerville, NY
Obituary
Mogul, Michael P. Sr. DELMAR Michael P. Mogul Sr., 75 of Delmar, passed away on February 2, 2020, in Albany while surrounded by family. He was born on January 12, 1945, in Albany and raised by the late Marguerite and George Sabott. Michael served our country with pride in the U.S. Army from 1963-1967 obtaining the rank of sergeant before his honorable discharge. His tours of duty included Germany and Vietnam before returning stateside. Staying true to his military pride, Michael was the first Vietnam veteran to join VFW #6776 in Albany. He was employed at the Port of Albany for local 1518 until his retirement after 30 plus years. Michael is survived by his children, Michael (Catherine), Marguerite and Christopher (Charlotte); grandchildren, Jordan, Erin, Lily, Christopher and Brandon; and sister, Patricia Mogul Garhartt. Michael was predeceased by his brother, George "Peter" Sabott. Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home prior to Michael's remains being transported to the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville for committal and military honors at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers or donations, please thank a veteran for their service.

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020
