Siciliano, Michael P. NASHUA, N.H. Michael P. Siciliano, 80, died peacefully on October 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Sara (Clarenbach) Siciliano, with whom he shared 56 wonderful years of marriage. Michael was born in Albany on December 3, 1938, and was of the son of Michael J. Siciliano and Florence Bush Conrad (formerly Siciliano) and their spouses, Evelyn Siciliano and Joseph Conrad, respectively. Relatives and friends are invited to Michael's visitation on Sunday, October 27, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Anctil Rochette & Son Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua, N.H. His funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 28, at 9 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 29 Spring St., Nashua, N.H. Kindly meet at the church. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, 391 Main St., Nashua, N.H. To read the full obituary, leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.anctil-rochette.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2019