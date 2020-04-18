Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Send Flowers Obituary

Pascarella, Michael LOUDONVILLE Michael "Mike" Pascarella, 91 of Loudonville, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor in Troy. Mike was born in Troy and was the son of the late Anthony and Josephine Pascarella. Married to Joan Pascarella since 1950, together they lived a happy life nurtured by unconditional love until her death in 2014. Mike worked for almost 30 years with the Nashua Corporation in Watervliet, retiring in his early sixties. Retirement for Mike was the golden ticket and he never looked back filling his days with the things he loved most: golfing with his wife, activities at the Troy Elks like bocce and darts, drinking manhattans, walks with his favorite dog Maverick, and traveling the country, Caribbean, and Europe with his wife and friends. A true Italian, Mike rocked it with his homemade Italian dishes and sauce. Above it all, the most important thing in his life was spending time with his loving "crazy" family especially as they all were gathered around the table enjoying his delicious Italian meals. Anyone who knew Mike and was touched by his gentle soul will have his or her own special memory of this amazing, kind-hearted man. Mike is survived by his sons, James Pascarella and Patrick Pascarella (Kenneth Koziol); two granddaughters, Crystal Pascarella Swinton and Kelly Marie Pascarella; a daughter-in-law, Denise Pascarella; his brother Anthony (Rosemary) Pascarella; his sister Antoinette (Charles) Michoian; and a sister-in-law, Mary Lorraine O'Keefe. Many nieces and nephews also survive him. He was predeceased by his sons, Michael "Mickey" Pascarella and Daniel Pascarella; his brother Patrick J. Pascarella; and his sister Madeline (Pascarella) Miele. Special thank you to the staff at the Manor who cared for Mike and gave him quality care and attention during his stay over the past four years. Healthcare professionals, especially now, are our country's true unsung heroes. There will be no public services at this time. A private entombment service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy.







