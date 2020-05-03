Sending you hugs and prayers!!
Ray & Sue Ruckdeschel
Frisbee, Michael Patrick CAMPBELL HALL Michael Patrick Frisbee, 51, formerly of Guilderland, died on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y. Michael was born on December 6, 1968, in Troy, the son of Charles G. Frisbee and the late Mary Margaret (McGaughnea) Frisbee. He was a high school math teacher at Washingtonville High School for 24 years. He is survived by his wife, Christine Frisbee at home; son, Connor; and daughters, Michaela, Samantha and Miranda. He is also survived by his father, Charles G. Frisbee (Rosemary) of Troy; in-laws, Jerry and Kathy Hyland of Goshen; brother, Charles Frisbee of Schenectady; brother, Stephen Frisbee of Utica; sister, Barbara Stahl (Andy) of Georgia; brother, Daniel Frisbee (Kimberly) of Clifton Park; and brother-in-law, Joseph Hyland of Goshen; and many beloved nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Margaret McGaughnea Frisbee; and brother-in-law, Michael Hyland. Michael was a loving father and husband, a dedicated teacher, as well as an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Tau Epsilon Phi brother, Moffat Library trustee, parishioner of St. Mary's, W.H.S. class and N.H.S. advisor. He celebrated his children's activities and interests from swim meets, track meets, dancing, martial arts, Pokemon, bagpipes and drums, and academic pursuits. Due to the ongoing health crisis a Mass and celebration of Michael's life was held privately with the family. A memorial procession was held by the Knights of Columbus for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations in Michael's name be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8517 or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY, 12550. Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.