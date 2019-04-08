Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Patrick Maher. View Sign

Maher, Michael Patrick MECHANICVILLE Michael Patrick Maher, 64, entered into the Kingdom of Our Lord on Friday April 5, 2019. Michael was predeceased by his son, James and his older sister, Patricia Woolsey. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Merlyne; his children, Michael Jr., Stephany and his stepson, Jansher. He is also survived by his two brothers, Frank and Robert. His former wife, Janet Amoroso, mother of his children, survives as well. Michael graduated from Stillwater High School 1992, where he was a member of the varsity wrestling and track and field teams. He attended State University of New York at Delhi where he studied business. He worked for General Electric-Momentive in Waterford. Due to his unique technical skills, the GE-Momentive management team would take Michael to other plants throughout the world for his professional expertise and advice. Michael was able to visit Japan, Germany as well as other far away places. Michael immensely loved and enjoyed his family first and foremost and would spend hours in the kitchen preparing feasts for them on special holidays, from appetizers to entrees to spectacular desserts. His sense of humor and Irish wit were exceptional, as he always had the talent of telling the perfect joke. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St. Mechanicville, on Tuesday April 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints on the Hudson (St. Peter's) in Stillwater. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KA 66675-8517, a cause that Michael believed so dearly in since his late son, James, served in our armed forces.







39 South Main Street

Mechanicville , NY 12118

