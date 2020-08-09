1/1
Michael Patrick McGahay
McGahay, Michael Patrick ALBANY Michael Patrick McGahay, 53 of Colonie, passed away suddenly on August 6, 2020. Survived by his mother, Joan (Claxton) McGahay; sisters, Nancy and Debbie of Colonie and Latham, and Joyce of Maine. He is also survived by his nephews, Christopher (Haneen), and their daughter, Noelle, of Kentucky, John (Justin) of Clifton Park, and Steven (Elizabeth) of Albany. He is also survived by a niece, Mary; and a nephew, Billy. He was predeceased by his father, William; brother, William Jr.; and sisters, Susan and Janice. Mike worked in the hospitality industry until 2013 when he became a full time caregiver for his elderly mother. He always had a knack for making people feel comfortable, using his incredible sense of humor. (Bob Newhart and John Ritter both told him he should be a professional comedian). He was an avid baseball fan and a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox. Mike loved heavy metal music. His favorites were Ozzy, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and AC/DC. Mike had a special passion for animals and was known to rescue any animal in need. His loyalty and dedication to family made him a most beloved member of his family. He will be deeply missed. Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at New Comer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 9, 2020.
