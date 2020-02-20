Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Peter DuClos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DuClos, Michael Peter BROOKLYN Michael P. Duclos, age 59, died peacefully, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, after a long fight with cancer. He was the father of Augustus DuClos; and the son of the late Joseph Duclos and Catherine Carney Duclos. He grew up in North Albany and attended Albany High School, and was very proud of his roots. He attended the University of Miami, Berklee School of Music, Boston and William Patterson College, New Jersey where he graduated with a B.A. in music and a master's in jazz arrangement. He played the bass guitar and upright bass, in several shows on Broadway in New York City. For a time, he was the music director at the New York, New York Casino in Las Vegas. He had written a column for Guitar World and Bass Player Magazines and was a transcriber, accomplished arranger, and studio session musician. Michael has recorded and performed with numerous music industry luminaries, including, Pete Townshend, Deborah Harry, Cyndi Lauper, Martha Wainwright, Ambrosia Parsley, Tracy Bonham, Garth Hudson, Roswell Rudd, Chris Cochrane, Joan Baez and many others. He also recorded several CDs and was an avid photographer. Mike had a sharp wit and incredible sense of humor, and is truly mourned by many friends in the music world in New York City, and the Albany area. In addition to his son Gus, Manhattan; Mike is survived by his brothers, Joseph (Barbara), Delmar, Thomas, (Wanda), Cambridge, Paul, Sarasota, Fla., and sister Judi (Keith Ramsdill), Saratoga Springs. Mike also had several nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Megan and Phoebe Duclos, and Michelle and Paul Duclos Jr. There will be a private funeral service in Brooklyn. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a future date in the Albany area. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation on their website. https://themmrf. org/get-involved/donate-to-the-mmrf/



