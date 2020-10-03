Beiter, Michael R. SCHODACK It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Michael R. Beiter on September 27, 2020, at the age of 68. Born in North Tonawanda, N.Y. on June 25, 1952, to the late Raymond and Elizabeth Lou Ward Beiter, he attended DeSales High School and St. John Fischer College in Rochester. He worked in the New York State Assembly and then for the State Comptroller's Office, retiring in 2007. He was a talented potter and avid reader, loved his gardens and his fur babies, and was a dedicated humanitarian and champion for the underdog. Michael loved to volunteer for organizations that improved the lives of others. He was excited every Friday morning to teach pottery at the Roarke Center, which he did for eight years. He had recently been assisting Street Soldiers II of Troy, where he collected and helped to distribute food, clothing and money to those in need. He was also a passionate board member at Historic Cherry Hill for 30 years. Left behind to mourn his great loss are his loving husband, David E. Getman of Castleton; his fur baby Cola; his cherished sister Kathy Routhier of Raleigh, N.C.; his adored niece Cori (Larry) Herbst and their four children, Sara, Alyssa, Emily and Jake, with whom he loved to go to Disney World; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. His smile, generosity and warmth will be greatly missed by all of the wonderful friends who were part of Michael and David's extended family. At Michael's request, there will be no service. If you care to make a contribution in his honor, some of the charities he held near and dear to his heart are: Street Soldiers II of Troy, 64 Third St., Troy, NY, 12180, Historic Cherry Hill, 523 1/2 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202, Roarke Center, 107 4th St., Troy, NY, 12180, and The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.