Service Information
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham , NY 12110
(518)-273-4162
Calling hours
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham , NY 12110
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham , NY 12110
Obituary

Carmoli, Michael R. Jr. LATHAM Michael R. Carmoli Jr., 40, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born in Troy on November 5, 1978. Michael attended Latham Christian Academy and South Colonie Central Schools. He later attended the New School of Radio and Television in Albany, Hudson Valley Community College, and the University at Albany. Michael was a very talented techno musician and producer who was internationally known. He collaborated with artists like Freddy Fresh and at one time produced Lady Starlight, the opening act for Lady Gaga, during a recent tour. Michael enjoyed spending time in his home shop working with wood and metal, welding, and machining small parts on his metal lathe. He had an affinity for antique tool restoration. Michael taught himself to use CAD software, using it to shape parts on his CNC machine. He designed and built his own E-bikes, and in his youth Michael was known for being an outstanding BMX rider. He was once employed by the Tully Rinckey Law Firm, and the North Colonie Central School District. He was the beloved son of Marcia A. Rockenstire-Gates of Latham and Michael R. Carmoli Sr. of Niskayuna; dear brother of Lisa E. (Sal) Viscardo of Pennsylvania; uncle of Alyssa Viscardo; nephew of Walter (Carol) Rockenstire III of Guilderland and Stacey (Charlie) Pulk of Maryland; cousin of Todd Wojtal of Albany. He is also survived by his cat, Kittsy and several other cousins. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham on Wednesday, June 5, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, with Dr. Robert Paeglow officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Condolence book at







