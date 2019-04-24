Houseknecht, Michael R. NEW YORK MILLS Mr. Michael R. Houseknecht, age 79, met his maker and was reunited with those who went before him when he passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, with his devoted wife by his side. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave., Utica. A time of reflection will be offered at 7 p.m. by Michael's beloved friend, Linda Dillon, as well as a rendition of his favorite music. Michael's funeral service and celebration of life will commence on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where his Mass of Christian Burial and committal prayers will be offered. Judge Robert F. Julian's thoughts will be streamed, and John Boltz who will be present, and both will be reflecting personal remembrances of Michael's life. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be made in Michael's memory to the Abraham House online at theabrahamhouse.org. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Online tributes at EannaceFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 24, 2019