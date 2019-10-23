|
Morey, Michael R. BERNE Michael R. Morey, 58, passed unexpectedly on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born in Albany on September 15, 1961. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a son of the late Bob Morey. He is survived by his loving mother, Rita Quavillon; his sons, Steen (Nina) and Kristian; as well as his daughter Anna; his siblings, Brian (Linda), and Kimberly. He was predeceased by his his wife Sherry Morey. Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 8, at a time and place yet to be decided by family. Condolences may be left at FredendallFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019