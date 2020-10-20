1/1
Michael R. Ricci
Ricci, Michael R. ALBANY Michael R. Ricci, 73 of Albany, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Rutland, Vt., Michael had lived at Serena House in Albany for the past 30 years. Michael was a sweet and gentle soul, known to be a charming flirt and loved to sing. He was a huge sports fan, especially for anything football. Michael was the son of the late Mary Bennett and Amelio Ricci; brother of Nancy Richman (Barry) of Guilderland, Teresa Leisenfelder (Clayton) of Colonie and Traci TumSuden (John) of Waterford; and uncle of Heather, Jennifer, Michael, C.J., Shawn, Sarah and Leah. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Michael's family would like to thank the staff at Serena House, Catholic Charities and those that run the Center of Disabilities Day Program for the great care provided to him over the years.Those who wish to remember Michael in a special way may send a donation to Serena House, 98 Slingerland St., Albany, NY 12202 in his memory. reillyandson.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2020.
