Gleason, Michael Ralph ALBANY Michael Ralph Gleason, 80 of Albany, died on January 10, 2019. Michael was born on December 26, 1938, in Rochester, and grew up in Wellsville, N.Y. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. Michael was married to Rita Rhoades Gleason in 1964 until her death in 1999. Michael and Rita lived in Rochester, Oswego, Cortland, and Loudonville. Michael was a career public servant. During his 30 years advocating for consumers with the N.Y.S. Attorney General's Consumer Fraud and Protection Bureau, he was responsible for starting consumer outreach programs utilizing AARP volunteers in many communities and at county fairs throughout the state. He was also responsible for recruiting, training, and supervising college interns in the mediation program. After his retirement, Michael completed a certificate in bereavement studies. Michael flourished in recent years as a resident ambassador at Atria Crossgates where he made many dear friends including Alvania Hill. We will remember Michael for fighting for the underdog, his deep compassion, and humor. He is survived by his son, Scott Gleason of New York City; his daughter Amy (Shawn), and grandsons, Brandon and Ryan Carroll of Sterling, Va. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of life in the Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1580 Central Ave, Albany, on Monday, March 4, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association in memory of Michael and his late wife Rita. For online condolences please visit:











1580 Central Ave

Albany, NY 12205

