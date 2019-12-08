Michael RJ Plath

Obituary
Plath, Michael RJ RENSSELAER Michael RJ Plath, 71 of Rensselaer, passed away on November 27, 2019, after a short illness. He was predeceased by his grandmother Helen Plath who raised him; and his birth mother Frances J. Nardacci. Michael is survived by his three half-sisters, Christina Nardacci, and Donna (Roy) Apuzzo both of Las Vegas, and Suzanne Nardacci of Los Angeles; and half-brother, David Dedrick of East Greenbush. He is also survived by many cousins. The family would like to give special thanks to Philip Lawrence and Deana Barna for their friendship and kindness to Michael during difficult times. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a DJ for many years as Michael J. Raymond on WAAL, PYX 106 and many others. Calling hours will be held in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Monday from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019
