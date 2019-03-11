Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael S. Jordan. View Sign

Jordan, Michael S. HALFMOON Michael S. Jordan died peacefully Saturday morning, February 23, 2019, following a courageous, yearlong battle against several medical challenges. His beloved wife, family and dear friends were by his side. Michael was born on January 23, 1959, in Endicott, N.Y. He grew up in Ithaca attended Ithaca High School and graduated from Ithaca College in 1981, where he and his brothers were members of the 1979 NCAA Division III Football Championship Team. For the last 30 years, Michael and his wife resided in Clifton Park. Michael was a member of the Tri-Dim Filter Corporation, and founded Cayuga Tech Sales. He was predeceased by his father, Norman R Jordan Sr.; brother Norm Jordan Jr.; and adored uncles and aunts. He is survived by his wife, Paula (Rhoney) Jordan; his mother, Dorothy (Douglas) Jordan; sister Cindee (Jordan) Sladich (Bob); brothers, Rick Jordan (Karen), and Pat Jordan (Debbie); and sister-in-law Allison Jordan. He is also survived by his parents-in-law, and several brothers and sisters-in-law. He leaves behind several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. His wife and family would like to thank the medical staff at Albany Medical Center and NYOH for their guidance, care, and unwavering support throughout Michael's treatment. A celebration of life will be held at a later time near Saratoga Lake. Donations can be made in Michael's honor to the Football Program at Ithaca College, or to the Saratoga Race Course Back Stretch Workers. To express condolences, please visit







Jordan, Michael S. HALFMOON Michael S. Jordan died peacefully Saturday morning, February 23, 2019, following a courageous, yearlong battle against several medical challenges. His beloved wife, family and dear friends were by his side. Michael was born on January 23, 1959, in Endicott, N.Y. He grew up in Ithaca attended Ithaca High School and graduated from Ithaca College in 1981, where he and his brothers were members of the 1979 NCAA Division III Football Championship Team. For the last 30 years, Michael and his wife resided in Clifton Park. Michael was a member of the Tri-Dim Filter Corporation, and founded Cayuga Tech Sales. He was predeceased by his father, Norman R Jordan Sr.; brother Norm Jordan Jr.; and adored uncles and aunts. He is survived by his wife, Paula (Rhoney) Jordan; his mother, Dorothy (Douglas) Jordan; sister Cindee (Jordan) Sladich (Bob); brothers, Rick Jordan (Karen), and Pat Jordan (Debbie); and sister-in-law Allison Jordan. He is also survived by his parents-in-law, and several brothers and sisters-in-law. He leaves behind several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. His wife and family would like to thank the medical staff at Albany Medical Center and NYOH for their guidance, care, and unwavering support throughout Michael's treatment. A celebration of life will be held at a later time near Saratoga Lake. Donations can be made in Michael's honor to the Football Program at Ithaca College, or to the Saratoga Race Course Back Stretch Workers. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com Funeral Home Catricala Funeral Home Inc

1597 Route 9

Clifton Park , NY 12065

(518) 371-5334 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close