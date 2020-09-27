Cioppa, Michael T. GUILDERLAND Michael T. Cioppa, 98 of Guilderland, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Shaker Place Nursing Home in Colonie. Michael was born in Albany, the son of the late Michael Cioppa and Filomena LaPosta Cioppa, and lived in the area all his life. He was a graduate of the Cathedral Academy, and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was employed for many years by the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, retiring in 1983, and then was employed by the New York State Thruway Authority until 1998. He was a communicant of Christ the King Church in Guilderland, and a member of AARP. Michael was predeceased by his beloved wife, Janice Retha Cioppa. He is survived by his children, Michele A. Meyers of Albany, Philip M. Cioppa (San Juanita Mata) of Kennewick, Wash., and Retired Colonel Thomas M. Cioppa, U.S. Army (Cynthia) of Austin, Texas; his grandchildren, Meghan M. Warren (Nicholas), Matthew M. Meyers (Vania), Retha J. Austin (Dale), and Micah R. Cioppa; his great-grandchildren, Lee Thomas Warren, Ava Marie Warren, and Liam Michael Meyers; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Dominic Cioppa, Rafaela Trimarchi, Joseph Cioppa, Angelo Cioppa, Theresa Montesano, Salvatore Cioppa and Anthony Cioppa. The family would like to express their gratitude to the phenomenal staff at Shaker Place for the care and love they showed to Michael. Funeral services will be held at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Tuesday at 9 a.m., and from there to Christ the King Church, Sumpter Avenue, Guilderland at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-6 p.m. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Christ the King Catholic Church, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit HansFuneralHome.com
.