Hamill, Michael T. PROVINCETOWN, Mass. Michael T. Hamill, 46, died suddenly on July 11, 2019, in Provincetown, where he lived for several years. He grew up in Delmar and graduated from B.C.H.S. and SUNY Albany. He was a dedicated employee of Lewis Brothers Ice Cream. Music was a big part of Mike's life and, before moving to Cape Cod, he worked for the Boulder Theater in Colorado where he booked and managed concerts. Mike was adored by his countless friends and family - most especially by his many nieces and nephews - and he was always the life of the party! An avid fisherman, he generously gifted an abundance of shellfish to those he loved. He was most at home by the ocean where he enjoyed sea life and the ebb and flow of the tide. He is survived by his mother Alice Hamill; brother Tom (Laura); and two sisters, Nancy Fullerton (John) and Susan Hamill. He was recently predeceased by his father Thomas Hamill; and sister Lisa Brennan (Jim). Services for Michael will be held at a later date.



