TAGLIONE Michael Sr. In loving memory of our angel, Michael A. Taglione Sr. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. We miss you every day. You always made us laugh, feel safe and loved. We think of you all the time and miss you so much. It is hard to belive that two years have passed by without you here with us. You are forever in our hearts. We all love you so much, and we look forward to one day being reunited with you in Heaven. Love JoAnn, Michael, Mike, Michele, Josh, Sam, Teddy, Oliver, and All Those Whose Lives You Touched



