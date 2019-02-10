Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Thomas Kennally Sr.. View Sign

Kennally, Michael Thomas Sr. CLIFTON PARK Michael Thomas Kennally Sr. of Clifton Park, passed away on January 27, 2019, after a long battle with dementia at the age 67. A New England native, he was born in Newton, Mass. and was raised in Sudbury, Mass. He lived an extraordinary life in many states where he excelled in sports, proudly served as a scout in the U.S.M.C., graduated from Campbell University and worked at several large grocery retailers, where he revolutionized the seafood industry. Michael had many passions including his volunteer work with youth hockey; world travel, Boston sports, fast cars and fishing boats, but his greatest love was for his family. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary W. Kennally; sons, Michael Jr. of Brewster, Mass., Patrick of Medford, Mass. and Brian of Watervliet; granddaughters, Claire, Caroline and Maeve; siblings, Jack Kennally, Sheila Attaway, Stephen Kennally, Patti Lewis and Kerri DeJesus; and brother from another mother, James Kennally. He was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn Johnston and Paul Kennally; his siblings, Paul Kennally, Jr. and Wilene (Billie) Glynn; and his beloved King shepherd, Odie. Special thanks to the staff at the Bedford VA, for showing care and compassion in his final years. Funeral services will be in Our Lady of Fatima Parish, in Sudbury, Mass. on Saturday, February 16, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank and Dr. McKee's work or



Kennally, Michael Thomas Sr. CLIFTON PARK Michael Thomas Kennally Sr. of Clifton Park, passed away on January 27, 2019, after a long battle with dementia at the age 67. A New England native, he was born in Newton, Mass. and was raised in Sudbury, Mass. He lived an extraordinary life in many states where he excelled in sports, proudly served as a scout in the U.S.M.C., graduated from Campbell University and worked at several large grocery retailers, where he revolutionized the seafood industry. Michael had many passions including his volunteer work with youth hockey; world travel, Boston sports, fast cars and fishing boats, but his greatest love was for his family. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary W. Kennally; sons, Michael Jr. of Brewster, Mass., Patrick of Medford, Mass. and Brian of Watervliet; granddaughters, Claire, Caroline and Maeve; siblings, Jack Kennally, Sheila Attaway, Stephen Kennally, Patti Lewis and Kerri DeJesus; and brother from another mother, James Kennally. He was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn Johnston and Paul Kennally; his siblings, Paul Kennally, Jr. and Wilene (Billie) Glynn; and his beloved King shepherd, Odie. Special thanks to the staff at the Bedford VA, for showing care and compassion in his final years. Funeral services will be in Our Lady of Fatima Parish, in Sudbury, Mass. on Saturday, February 16, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank and Dr. McKee's work or semperfifund.org/donate/ Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close