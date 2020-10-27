1/1
Michael Todd Newman
Newman, Michael Todd COLONIE Michael Todd Newman, 51, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in Albany, Michael was the son of Janet Vroman Wheeler (George Wheeler) and the late David Newman. Michael held several positions, including sales and manager at Wheelers Liquor Store in Colonie for 30 years. He loved and cherished his family and enjoyed fishing and hunting. In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his siblings, Robert Wheeler (Laura) of Kansas City, Kan., Laurie Allen (James) of San Juan Capistrano, Calif., George Wheeler III (Debra) of Kissimmee, Fla. and Darcy Preheim (Thomas) of Dallas, Texas; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and his two loving dogs, Ozzy and Murphy. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie. Burial will be in Memory Gardens in Colonie. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4 - 6 p.m. in the funeral home. For those who wish, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
1200 Central Ave
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 459-1200
