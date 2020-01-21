Michael Uszner

Obituary
Uszner, Michael COLONIE Michael R. Uszner, 69 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Robert and Dorothy Horton Uszner. Mike was a talented carpenter and insulator with Teamsters Local #40 in Albany for many years. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Mike was the beloved husband of Jean Caprara. He was the father of Christopher (Jane) Uszner and stepfather of Amy (Jay) Fuhr, Jenness Clairmont, Joe (Lisa) Caprara and Jillian Caprara (Jim Herbst). He was the cherished grandfather of Chase, Brayden, Lexi, Brendan, Anthony and Christopher. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mike's family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. A prayer service will be offered at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, NY, 12065 in memory of Michael R. Uszner. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 21, 2020
