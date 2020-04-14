|
Johnson, Michael V. JOHNSONVILLE Michael V. Johnson, 55 of Johnsonville, and formerly of Cohoes, passed away at his residence on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born in Cohoes and was the son of the late Edward and Jacqueline Masse Johnson. Michael was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School. He was an installer at Davies Office Furniture in Albany for many years. Michael is survived by his daughter, Emma Riehl of Rensselaer; and sisters, Carolyn VanVranken (Edmund Zenzen) of Cohoes, Jacquelyn Arnold of Cohoes and the late Edward Johnson and Eleanore Coon. Stepbrother of Thomas Pottenburgh and Joseph Pottenburgh; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial services will be held at a later date. For condolences:www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2020