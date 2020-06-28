Vanko, Dr. Michael CLIFTON PARK Dr. Michael Vanko of Clifton Park, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home in the loving care of his family. He was the husband of Dorothy Vanko (deceased 2010) to whom he was married for 58 years. He was a devoted father and husband. He is survived by his daughters, Nadine A. Duhaime and her husband Jim, and Lauren D. Vanko and her husband Gary D. Oberg. Survivors are also granddaughters, Kyra Duhaime and Elyssa Oberg. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and earned graduate degrees from Albany Medical College and Union University. He had a long and varied career at the Albany Medical Center as a professor of biochemistry, director of clinical chemistry associate director of the hospital, president and director of the hospital, and executive vice president of corporate resources of the Albany Medical Center and general director of Albany Medical Center Hospital. He was intimately involved in the formal unification of the Hospital and College to form the Albany Medical Center, as well as the planning, approval, and financing of the restructuring of the facilities and programs. He retired in 1988 to enjoy his time with his family, travel, and his passions for fishing, boating, and woodworking. Memorial donations may be made to the Albany Medical Center Foundation or a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065, 518-371-5454. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.