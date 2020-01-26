|
|
Gabriel, Michael W. Sr. TROY Michael W. Gabriel Sr., 68, died January 23, 2020, at his residence. Born in Shields Ill. he had traveled all over the United States and was employed as a truck driver for West Central Trucking Co. He was an avid NASCAR fan end enjoyed collecting diecast model cars. He will be remembered for his big heart and the way he would welcome everyone with open arms and put a smile on your face. Survivors include his children, Jeanetta (David) Gaiser, Justin (Heather) Ladd, Roena Gabriel and Michael (Jessica) Gabriel. He was brother of George Large and Paula Gabriel. Grandfather of Devon Paigo, Lexus Gabriel, Alyssa Gaiser and Raymond Gaiser. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. from the Marra Funeral Home Cohoes. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. prior to services. Those who wish may make donations in Michael's memory to the .
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020