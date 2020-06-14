Michael W. Jasiewicz
Jasiewicz, Michael W. ALBANY Michael W. Jasiewicz, 59 of Albany, died suddenly on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home. Born on October 10, 1960, he was the son of the late Joseph and Leah Jasiewiecz. Survivors include his sisters, Susan (Edward) Lupian, Kathleen (Joseph) Bujak, Joanne (Mickey) Bujak, and Jacqueline (Robert) McGurn; brother Frank (Hilda) Jasiewicz; longtime companion of 16 years, Michele Barhydt, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his son Michael W. Ricci; sister Margaret Bagley; and brother Joseph Jasiewicz. The family will have a private service at a later date.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.
