Kindlon, Michael W. RAVENA Michael William Kindlon, age 67, passed away on July 29, 2020, with his loving wife and family at his side. He was born on November 10, 1952, in Albany, and grew up in his beloved North Albany. Mike was the loving, caring and devoted husband of Wendy Goss Kindlon for 38 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Jane Maybeus Kindlon; brothers, Henry, James and William; and sisters, Kathy and Patricia. He leaves behind his siblings, Joseph (Ella) Kindlon, Edward (Kyle) Kindlon, Thomas (Jean) Kindlon, John (Joann) Kindlon, and Linda (Al) Kindlon. Survived by his wife, Wendy; son, Michael; granddaughter, Sara; son, Daniel (Melissa); granddaughters, Livia and Carmela; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Lynn) Goss, James (Dianne) Goss, Theodore (Dolores) Correll, Robert (Nancie) Correll; and sisters-in-law, Janet Kindlon and Mary Pat Joy. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews. A private service will be held due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. He would want you to all come and remember him at that time. The family kindly asks that instead of sending flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude or Wounded Warriors
in Michael's name. Please visit the McVeigh Funeral Home website (mcveighfuneralhome.com
) for more information about Michael's life and to view a slideshow the family has prepared in his honor.