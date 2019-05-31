Maxwell, Michael W. ANCRAM Michael W. Maxwell, 65 of Ancram, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany with his loving family by his side. Born in Albany, Michael was the son of the late William E. and Mary E. (McGraw) Maxwell Sr. Michael was an operations manager for the Sunoco Corp. and prior to that he was the operations manager for many years at Gorman Brothers in Menands. He loved the game of golf as well as the N.Y. Giants and N.Y. Yankees, but first and foremost, were his children who were his passion and the center of his life. He is survived by his wife Jan Orluck; and his two children, Meagan Maxwell (Jeff Beesley) and Michael W. Maxwell Jr. He is also survived by his six siblings, Christine (Gene) Molitor, Janice (Christopher) Kirker, Jim Maxwell (Carolyn Cusick), Mary Beth Maxwell, Kelly Vickers and Danny Maxwell as well as several nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his siblings, Patrick, Laura, Billy Jr. and Sean; as well as his nephew Jason Kirker; and his brother-in-law Bob Vickers. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, June 2, from 1-3 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services for Michael will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Father Kenneth Doyle officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery in Glenmont. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 31 to June 1, 2019