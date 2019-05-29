Shanly, Michael W. CADILLAC, Mich. Michael W. Shanly, 76 of Cadillac, formerly of Rochester, entered into eternal life on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Born in Rochester, he was the son of the late George and Josephine Wolfert Shanly. An Eagle Scout and avid outdoorsman, Mike spent much of his boyhood playing sports, fishing and bird hunting. At age 14, he used his savings from a paper route to purchase his first bird dog, which led to a lifelong passion of field trial dogs. Mike Shanly proudly served our country with the U.S. Marine Corps, enlisting in 1964. His M.O.S (military occupational specialty) was Infantry. In 1965, he and his unit were among the first Marines sent to Vietnam and took part in Operation Starlite, the first major U.S. offensive engagement. Upon returning home he was employed with the N.Y.S. Parole Division in Rochester until his retirement in 1998. After retirement he briefly moved West and lived in Dubois, Wyo., where he honed his fly fishing skills. Ultimately he settled in Cadillac, where he enjoyed their beautiful summer and three winters each year. Survivors include his children, Brian (Mary) Shanly, Julie (Kevin) Macnary, and Timothy (Shannon) Shanly; brothers, Barry (Diana) Shanly, and John Rory (Karen) Shanly; grandchildren, Sheridan Magill, Erica Magill, Mary, Broghan, Niall and Fiona Shanly. He is also survived by his dear friends, Eileen Cavanaugh Shanly and Sue Morrison; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and stepchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 3rd St. Troy, to the Sacred Heart Church where at 10 a.m. a funeral Mass will be celebrated. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary (www.fmmusa.org with "Vietnam Leprosy Hospital" in the subject) or the Vietnam Veterans of America (www.vva.org).
Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2019