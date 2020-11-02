1/1
Michael Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walker, Michael TROY Michael Walker, 81 of Troy, passed into eternal rest Thursday afternoon, October 29, 2020, at The Van Rensselaer Manor. Mike was born in Troy and was the son of the late Kenneth and Helen Sasko Walker; and loving husband of Carol Terry-Walker of Rensselaer. Mike is also survived by his three daughters, Darlene Van Wert, Colleen Tilley and Arlene Walker; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mike had been employed for many years as a machine operator at the former Norton Company in Watervliet. He was an active member of The Army National Guard as a medic from 1975 until 1985. He also volunteered for the Melrose Fire Department. Michael's family would like to thank the staff at The Van Rensselaer Manor for the wonderful care he received while living in the facility. The funeral service for Mike will be held on Wednesday, November 4, in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Troy where at 9:30 a.m. funeral services will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Troy. Those wishing to make donation in Mike's memory may send contributions to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 376 Third St., Troy, NY, 12180. Arrangements by The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved