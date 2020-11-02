Walker, Michael TROY Michael Walker, 81 of Troy, passed into eternal rest Thursday afternoon, October 29, 2020, at The Van Rensselaer Manor. Mike was born in Troy and was the son of the late Kenneth and Helen Sasko Walker; and loving husband of Carol Terry-Walker of Rensselaer. Mike is also survived by his three daughters, Darlene Van Wert, Colleen Tilley and Arlene Walker; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mike had been employed for many years as a machine operator at the former Norton Company in Watervliet. He was an active member of The Army National Guard as a medic from 1975 until 1985. He also volunteered for the Melrose Fire Department. Michael's family would like to thank the staff at The Van Rensselaer Manor for the wonderful care he received while living in the facility. The funeral service for Mike will be held on Wednesday, November 4, in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Troy where at 9:30 a.m. funeral services will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Troy. Those wishing to make donation in Mike's memory may send contributions to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 376 Third St., Troy, NY, 12180. Arrangements by The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy.