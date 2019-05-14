Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral service 9:30 AM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Interment Following Services Our Lady of Angels Cemetery 1389 Central Avenue Colonie , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Parada, Michael William WATERVLIET Michael William Parada, 50, formerly of Arkport, N.Y., died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Hornell, N.Y., on June 24, 1968, he was the beloved son of the late Robert J. and Maureen T. Ludden Parada Sr. Raised in Arkport, Mike was a 1986 graduate of Arkport Central School. In 1990, he received a bachelor's degree in accounting from SUNY Geneseo. After college, Mike moved to the Albany area and was an employee of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for the past 29 years, where he had worked his way up to the Tax Law Division. Mike was a generous, compassionate and sensitive soul who loved and was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed golf, live music, and travel. A favorite pastime was cooking elaborate meals for his family and friends. He was an avid reader of science fiction and fantasy, a lover of film and a supporter of all animal causes. Mike was the admired older brother of Robert J. Parada, Jr. of Rochester, and Peter A. (Sarah) Parada of Franklin, Tenn.; dear uncle of Tigris and Saoirse Parada; and stepson of Fay VanScoter-Parada. Mike is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including Hal Hier. In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Peter and Ann Parada; his maternal grandparents, Gene and Mary Catherine Ludden. Relatives and friends may call at Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Friday, May 17, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 18, at 9:30 a.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial, with interment to follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, 1389 Central Avenue, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY, 12204. Condolence book and directions at







