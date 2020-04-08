Zeoli, Michael "Mickey" GLENMONT Michael "Mickey" Zeoli, 69 of Glenmont, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born on June 13, 1950, in Albany, he was the son of the late Angelo and Margaret Zeoli. Mickey graduated from Phillip Schuyler High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was employed by Big Dom's sub shops for over two decades until their closing. After, Mickey opened his own sub shop in Rotterdam for a few years and then started his own taxi and limo service, Albany City Taxi, which he ran until his retirement. He was an avid sports fan with horse racing being his passion. He was a loyal fan, until the end, of the New York Mets and New York Jets. Mickey was also a proud member of the Italian American Community Center in Albany enjoying his weekly card game with the guys. He was also a longtime parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church in Albany. Mickey was predeceased by his brothers, Chuck, Thomas and Angelo (Rose) Zeoli; and his devoted mother-in-law Josephine Castle. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, whom he met and got engaged to in three days, Linda (Castle) Zeoli; his son Frank (Nancy) Zeoli; and his daughter Maggie (Jeff) Hunt all of Glenmont; and his two grandchildren, whom he loved and adored, Michael Zeoli II and Josey Delvalle. Mickey is also survived by his only sister Marie (Steve) Bubonia; sisters-in-law, Nancy Zeoli, and Terry Bardwell and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank Reverend Father John Bradley for his continued spiritual comfort to the entire Zeoli family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 8, 2020