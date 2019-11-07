La Coppola, Michele A. LATHAM Michele A. La Coppola, 62 of Latham, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 3, 2019, after being ill for some time. She is survived by her husband, Jim La Coppola; her son, Alex La Coppola; her mother, Gladys Corbeil; and her siblings, Michael Corbeil, Andrew Corbeil, and Francine Len, as well as her nieces and nephew. Her father was Albert Corbeil, by whom she was predeceased. Michele was born in Cohoes on April 6, 1957. She graduated from Cohoes High in 1975, and earned a bachelor's degree from Russell Sage. Over the years she worked in various restaurants, including Mac's Seafood and The Mousetrap. She also worked in public service. Michele was an excellent cook who loved to prepare food for others. She loved the theater and was involved with Cohoes Music Hall. She adored cats and adopted several from a local shelter. She was a selfless, generous person who never hesitated to do for others. Services for Michele will be held privately. Those who wish to remember her in a special way may consider a donation to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Memorial page and condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 7, 2019