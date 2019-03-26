Grudecki, Michele Ann COHOES It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Michele Ann Grudecki, (nee McDonough), announce her passing, in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was 73 years old. She is predeceased by her husband, Michael and her parents, Thomas and Mary.She is survived by her children, Kelly (Michael McKay), Michael (Stacy), and Kevin; and her twin brother, Thomas McDonough. She will forever be remembered by her grandchildren, Brandi, Brittany, Carissa, Lindsey, Michael, and Lauren; and her great-grandchildren, Brayden, Brycen, Mia, Oliver, and Penny. She will be especially missed by our family dog, Indigo. Michele Ann was a longtime member of the medical practices of Dr. Lawrence Porcelli, Partners in Family Medicine, and Dr. Lisa Thorne. For Michele Ann, her family was her life, and her reason for being. She was a woman of effortless and tremendous generosity of spirit to friends and family alike. She was universally beloved, and will be missed, by all who knew her. Mom, you have given so much and asked for so little in return. We love you. A very special heartfelt thank you to Mom's best friend and cousin, Maureen Filarecki for all the tender and compassionate care, love and support until the very end. A funeral service will be held in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes, Thursday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. with Elder Eva Ford officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home Thursday from 4-7. Inurnment with her husband will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy at the convenience of the family.fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary