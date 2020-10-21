Ogle, Michele D. BURNT HILLS Michele D. Ogle passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her family at her side on October 14, 2020, after a long illness. Born on November 3, 1951, to the late Michael and Marion Dollar, she was raised in Pennsylvania. Michele majored in mathematics at Indiana College of Pennsylvania. She moved to Schenectady after graduating from college, and began working for G.E. in 1974. Michele had a prolific career working at G.E. in their research and development department, and earned her master's degree in computer science while working and raising three sons. Her name was added to 30 patents during her 32 year career at G.E. She left G.E. and started her second career teaching mathematics and computer programming at Empire State College, where she worked for 12 years. Her smile and laughter will be missed by those she leaves behind: her loving husband J. Thomas "Tom" Ogle; and their sons, John M. of Clifton Park, Robert W. of Zhenjiang, China, and Gregory J., his wife Allison, and their daughters, Erin Regina and Maeve Michele of Bayonne, N.J. She is also survived by her two sisters, Cheryl (Troy) Dollar of Red Oak, Texas and Virginia Dollar of Fairfield, Ohio. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com