Graziano, Michele "Michael" ALBANY Michele "Michael" Graziano, 90, of Albany, entered into eternal life surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born in Bellona, Caserta, Italy on January 8, 1930, he was the son of Joseph and Maria Graziano. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Carmela and Filomena; and his three brothers, Adolfo, Joseph and Gabriele. He and his family immigrated to Albany in 1966 to begin their new life in America. Upon arriving here in Albany, Michele became a member of the Laborers' Local 190, where he shifted his career skill set from owning his own shoe store in Italy to the construction industry here in Albany. Michele worked for 30 years on major construction projects, like the Empire State Plaza and the construction of major highways, that have changed the landscape of Albany. Michele was a hard working and loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to many. He loved the Saratoga Race Course and studying his racing forms as he mastered the science of horse betting. He also loved working in his garden, which always produced the largest vegetables and grapes in the neighborhood. "Michael" is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Chiara "Claire"; and his six children, Josie LaPosta, Marie (Peter) Semenza, Joseph "Peppy" (Kim), Michael (Mary Helen), Teresa (Rob) Sullivan and Anthony (Victoria). He was a very loving "Poppie" to his many grandchildren: Garren, Joseph (Lindsay), Nicholas and Sophia LaPosta, Michela and Lucas Semenza, Mia, Emily and Nicholas Graziano, Marisa (Michael) Hancock, Amata Phillips and Dante Sullivan. He will also never be forgotten by his three great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Luca and Leonardo LaPosta, Brayden Hancock, and Gianna Jones. The grandchildren will miss "Poppie" slipping money into their pockets, with a wink of his eye, after dinner on Sunday afternoons. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Although Michele has left us from his earthly life, he will always be remembered in the quietness of our hearts. Family and friends are invited to briefly visit for calling hours on Tuesday, December 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A private burial at his final resting place will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable contribution, in memory of Michele, to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or online at www.givetostpeters.org