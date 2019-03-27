STOUT Michele Joan "Shelly" In loving memory of Shelly on her 41st Anniversary today, 3/27/19. You're one of Heaven's angels now A perfect little star, When you shine the world can see How beautiful you are. And though our hearts are broken And your life was far too short, We thank you, sweetest angel, For the happiness you brought. Love, Mommy, Patty and Family
