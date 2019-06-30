French, Michele Margo LOUDONVILLE Michele passed away peacefully mid-afternoon on May 8, 2019. Michele was the daughter of former United States Attorney Paul Vincent French and Margot (Rettig) French, her parents having met in Berlin where Paul was serving in the United States Army. She is a graduate of the Academy of Holy Names, Siena College and resided in Loudonville with her beloved terriers Molly, Anna and most recently, the love of her life, Toby. She is survived by her aunt Joan French Foster of Schenectady and 11 cousins. A remembrance may be contributed to Friedrich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), 533 West Uwchlan Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. Arrangements will be private with a memorial service scheduled for Friday, July 5, at 8:30 a.m. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery E Greenbush.



