Reilly, Michele T. RAVENA Michele T. Reilly, 73 passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She is the daughter of the late Michael and Victoria Libertucci. Michele retired from St. Peter's Hospital and then from The Community Hospice of Greene County. Michele is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Reilly; children: Christine (Chris) MacMorran and Michael (Kristin) Reilly; grandchildren, Meghan and Connor MacMorran and Grace Reilly; brother, Anthony Libertucci; and many nieces and nephews. Michele was predeceased by her brother John Libertucci; sister-in-law, Linda Libertucci; and nephew, Anthony "Chef T" Libertucci II. The family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Timmins of Women's Cancer Care of Albany and his staff, Barbara, Gail, Jarita, Mary, Sue, and a special thanks to Kim. Also, Dr. Dennis Rassias of St. Peter's Thoracic Surgery and his staff, and The Community Hospice of Columbia/Greene and the staff, especially Kelly, Nancy, and Joseph. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 5, at the Church of St. Patrick, Ravena, with a limit of 60 people in the church. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coeymans. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Michele made to The Community Hospice of Columbia/Greene, 47 Liberty St., Catskill, NY 12414 or St. Jude Tribute Program, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.