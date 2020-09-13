1/1
Michelina "Mickey" Pelgrin
Pelgrin, Michelina "Mickey" ALBANY Michelina "Mickey" Pelgrin passed peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020. Mickey would not want her age listed since she would always say to anyone who asked how old she was - "You don't ask a lady her age!" Mickey was the wife of William P. Pelgrin (deceased); loving mother of Christine, Michael and William (Alan); and the devoted grandmother of Meghan. Mickey was the daughter of Philip and Christine (Terranova) Francisco; and the sister of Marie (deceased) and Joey (deceased). Mickey was born on May 21 in her beloved town, St. Johnsville, N.Y., but lived most of her life in Albany where she worked proudly for BlueCross/BlueShield for 19 years. Mickey loved going to Cape Cod and traveling to many countries in Europe. She was thrilled to visit her Dad's hometown of Supino, Italy. In addition to her children and granddaughter, Mickey is survived by her nieces and nephews, Judy, Joe H., Joe P., Karen, Linda (goddaughter), Joy, Phil, Cindy, John, Joey and Patty; and her cousin Josie's daughters, Phyllis (goddaughter) and Linda. Mickey is also survived by her extended family at the Teresian House, Judy, Shannon, Melissa, Britney, Stacey (and Oakley), Ceil, Helene, Kathy, Larry, Angelo, Bea, Anne, KK, Morgan and all the other incredible caring staff; and her dear friends, Pat Healy and Betty Natoli from Avila/Teresian House. Mom and her family are eternally grateful to all of you. You made her final years filled with love, kindness and chocolate. "Mom had an eye for style that she kept with her to the end. Mom was noted for her hats, scarves, toy animals and costume jewelry. She will be also remembered for her amazing spaghetti sauce, chicken liver dip and macaroni salad. Mom had a huge heart for animals, especially for all the dogs in her life. Mom always radiated love, humor, and an empathy for all who were in need. Mom - you will be sorely missed every day - but will live brightly in our hearts." - With eternal love, Chris, Mike, Will, Alan and Meghan. Services will be private at this time but the family plans on a celebration of Mickey's life when it is appropriate to gather safely together. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mom's name to any animal humane association are welcomed. To leave a message, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
