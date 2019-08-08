Manning, Michelle ALBANY Michelle Marie Manning, 42 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born in Albany and was a 1994 graduate of Bethlehem Central High School. Michelle graduated from Hudson Valley Community College and attended Siena College. She was an insurance representative for Mercury Insurance Company and more recently at Rullo Insurance in Latham. Michelle enjoyed traveling and camping. She was an avid bowler. Michelle was the beloved daughter of Eileen Manning Veeder and the late Richard Antonio. She was the proud and devoted mother of Cameron Race, the joy of her life. Michelle was the cherished granddaughter of Margaret Manning and the late John Manning Sr. and the late Michael and Hazel Antonio. Michelle was the sister of Amanda Veeder. She was the niece of Cici (Rick) Swett, John Manning Jr. and the late Dianne and James Manning. She is also survived by the Antonio family. The family wishes to thank and acknowledge Michelle's wonderful caregivers, Dr. Collea and the NYOH staff and the nurses at AMCH. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Michelle's family on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Cameron Race Education Fund, c/o the funeral home. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 8, 2019