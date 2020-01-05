Reo, Michelle Mary TROY Michelle Mary Reo, a devoted mother and friend, passed into rest on December 24, 2019. Michelle was born in Troy and raised in Cohoes, the daughter of the late, Angelo Alfred Reo and Alouise Sophie Kowalski Reo. Besides her parents, Michelle was predeceased by her sister, Jacquelyn R. Wilcox. She is survived by her two children: Elizabeth Grace Shaw and Jacob Paul (Allison) Shaw, both of Lansingburgh. She is also survived by her former husband, Paul E. Shaw; brother-in-law, Paul S. Wilcox; her paternal uncle, Ricardo P. Reo; as well as a sister, niece, two nephews and cousins. In honoring Michelle's wishes, services will be private. Those who wish may make a contribution in Michelle;s memory to the Unity House, 2431 6th Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. For online condolences please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020