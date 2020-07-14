Turmon-Buckner, Michelle TROY Michelle Turmon-Buckner, 50 of Troy, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after losing her battle with cancer. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Kathleen Potter and Frank Turmon. Michelle worked in the medical field. In addition, to her mother and father, she is survived by her stepfather Robert Austin; her children, Justin Williams, Malan and Ivan Edmunds; her grandson Da'Mere Edmunds; her siblings, Michael, Mark, Corey Turmon, Jonathan Austin, Tracey and Schanna Turmon, Tanya Parker, Erin Austin; her goddaughter Mya Forte; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be a memorial service held by the family.





