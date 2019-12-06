|
|
Gonzalez, Miguelina CLIFTON PARK Miguelina Gonzalez of Clifton Park entered into eternal life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She died peacefully in her home after a short illness. She was born on September 29, 1926, in Hatillo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Jose Polonio and Rosa Maria Gonzalez Arroyo. Miguelina came to the United States at 14 years old and was a factory worker here during World War II. She was a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. Miguelina was a member and enjoyed the Halfmoon Senior Citizens. She loved going to the movies and theater. She was predeceased by her niece Margarita Jimenez. She was the beloved aunt of Elsa Jimenez of Clifton Park, Doris Brennan of Massachusetts, and Anabelle Monroe of Georgia. She was the great-aunt of Rebecca Brennan of Washington, Emily Brennan of Massachusetts, Kelly Judge of Massachusetts, and Michael Brennan of Massachusetts. The funeral will be held on Monday, December 9, at 11 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. For online condolences please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2019