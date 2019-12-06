Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
569 Clifton Park Center Road
Clifton Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miguelina Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguelina Gonzalez


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miguelina Gonzalez Obituary
Gonzalez, Miguelina CLIFTON PARK Miguelina Gonzalez of Clifton Park entered into eternal life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She died peacefully in her home after a short illness. She was born on September 29, 1926, in Hatillo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Jose Polonio and Rosa Maria Gonzalez Arroyo. Miguelina came to the United States at 14 years old and was a factory worker here during World War II. She was a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. Miguelina was a member and enjoyed the Halfmoon Senior Citizens. She loved going to the movies and theater. She was predeceased by her niece Margarita Jimenez. She was the beloved aunt of Elsa Jimenez of Clifton Park, Doris Brennan of Massachusetts, and Anabelle Monroe of Georgia. She was the great-aunt of Rebecca Brennan of Washington, Emily Brennan of Massachusetts, Kelly Judge of Massachusetts, and Michael Brennan of Massachusetts. The funeral will be held on Monday, December 9, at 11 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. For online condolences please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miguelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
Download Now