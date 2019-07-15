Rhenisch, Milada K. BOSTON Milada K.Rhenisch, 99 years and 5 months, died the morning of July 9, 2019, at the home in Boston that she shared with her daughter Lynn. Beloved mother, wife and daughter, she is survived by her daughter, Madelyn Berdine Rhenisch; and preceded by her husband Jevne Arthur Rhenisch; and parents, Borivoj and Bozena Kratky. Memorial services will be held in Boston and in Coxsackie, N.Y., dates to be determined. Her cremains will be interred at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery where she will join her husband and parents. Memorial dates when determined and a guest registry can be found at www.lehmanreen.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 15, 2019