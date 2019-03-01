DiDio, Mildred A. ALBANY Mildred A. DiDio, 90, passed away peacefully at home with family after a brief illness Monday, February 25, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mildred's family on Monday, March 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to The Parish of Mater Christi, Albany at 10:30 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. A complete published tribute to Mildred will appear in tomorrow's Times Union, or can be viewed sooner at McveighFuneralHome.com To leave a special message for the family please visit McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019