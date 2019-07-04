Pascuzzi, Mildred Ann Watkins CHANDLER, Ariz. Mildred Ann Watkins Pascuzzi, a loving wife and mother, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at home in Chandler, with her husband Cosmo and son Michael by her side. Mildred was born in Syracuse on January 8, 1955, to Barbara and Fred Watkins, and was a graduate of ESM High School ('73) in Syracuse. While in Syracuse, Milly worked for Carrier Air Conditioning. In 1984, she moved to the Albany area with her husband, and in 1988 she gave birth to the light of her life, her son Michael. She was a stay-at-home mom for a while before going to work at The Town of Halfmoon as a senior typist in the planning department. She and Cosmo would go on cruises to the Caribbean with her friends from the town. In January 2015, Mildred and Cosmo both retired from their jobs and in June of 2015 set out to live in Arizona where their son lives. She is now at home with the Lord; her mother and father, Barb and Fred Watkins; brother, Ron Watkins; her two golden retrievers, Sammy Dog and Freddy "T"; and her in-laws, Margaret and Sam Pascuzzi. She is survived by her husband, Cosmo; her son, Michael; her sister, Linda Bennett; and countless other family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 12 p.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, July 6, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. A bench dedication at the Town of Halfmoon Park will follow. Donations in Mildred's memory may be made to Faith Hospice, 426 N. 44th Street, Suite 405, Phoenix, AZ, 85008 or HonorHealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center, HonorHealth Foundation, 8125 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ, 85258. 100% of all contributions will support patient care. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 4, 2019