Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FARONE & SON Inc Funeral Home
1500 Park Street
Syracuse, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
FARONE & SON Inc Funeral Home
1500 Park Street
Syracuse, NY
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St. (Rte. 32)
Waterford, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St. (Rte. 32)
Waterford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Pascuzzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Ann Watkins Pascuzzi


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Ann Watkins Pascuzzi Obituary
Pascuzzi, Mildred Ann Watkins CHANDLER, Ariz. Mildred Ann Watkins Pascuzzi, a loving wife and mother, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at home in Chandler, with her husband Cosmo and son Michael by her side. Mildred was born in Syracuse on January 8, 1955, to Barbara and Fred Watkins, and was a graduate of ESM High School ('73) in Syracuse. While in Syracuse, Milly worked for Carrier Air Conditioning. In 1984, she moved to the Albany area with her husband, and in 1988 she gave birth to the light of her life, her son Michael. She was a stay-at-home mom for a while before going to work at The Town of Halfmoon as a senior typist in the planning department. She and Cosmo would go on cruises to the Caribbean with her friends from the town. In January 2015, Mildred and Cosmo both retired from their jobs and in June of 2015 set out to live in Arizona where their son lives. She is now at home with the Lord; her mother and father, Barb and Fred Watkins; brother, Ron Watkins; her two golden retrievers, Sammy Dog and Freddy "T"; and her in-laws, Margaret and Sam Pascuzzi. She is survived by her husband, Cosmo; her son, Michael; her sister, Linda Bennett; and countless other family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 12 p.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, July 6, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. A bench dedication at the Town of Halfmoon Park will follow. Donations in Mildred's memory may be made to Faith Hospice, 426 N. 44th Street, Suite 405, Phoenix, AZ, 85008 or HonorHealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center, HonorHealth Foundation, 8125 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ, 85258. 100% of all contributions will support patient care. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now