Mildred Anna Green (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Obituary
Green, Mildred Anna LATHAM Mildred Anna Green, 74, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mildred was born on December 24, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Rev. Dr. William P. Green and Mildred Anna (Wiggins) Green. She enjoyed traveling, loved going to the beach and being with friends and family. Mildred is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, William Lowes. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. Calling hours will precede the service from 5 to 7 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on June 30, 2019
